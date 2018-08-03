Maharashtra civic polls results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP-Shiv Sena informal alliance vs Congress, NCP

Maharashtra civic polls results 2018 LIVE updates: Will it be a win-win situation for BJP and Shiv Sena. (PTI image)

Maharashtra civic polls results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting for the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) is taking place today. The results will have a bearing on the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena as both the parties have forged an informal tie up. Congress and NCP had however announced a tie-up before the elections. While, SMKMC has 78 seats, Jalgaon civic body has 75 seats. Voting was held on August 1. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.