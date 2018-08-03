Maharashtra civic polls results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP-Shiv Sena informal alliance vs Congress, NCP

Maharashtra civic polls results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting for the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) is taking place today. The results will have a bearing on the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena as both the parties have forged an informal tie up. Congress and NCP had however announced a tie-up before the elections. While, SMKMC has 78 seats, Jalgaon civic body has 75 seats. Voting was held on August 1. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.
Counting has begun for Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC).
In Sangli, tension prevailed in polling booth in ward number 15 when some candidates alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine was malfunctioning and all votes were going to the BJP. As workers of various parties created a ruckus, police baton-charge them to disperse the workers. The municipal commissionerlater said there was no malfunctioning.
As many as 451 candidates are in fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.
In Jalgaon, Sena-BJP have an informal alliance, while Congress-NCP had announced a tie-up before the polls. In SMKMC, the NCP and Congress have joined hands against the BJP.
The Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) is located in western Maharashtra and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) is in the north of the state.
State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said 1,013 polling booths had been set up and 5,792 election staff deployed on duty in the two cities. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.
In Jalgaon, around 55 per cent voters exercised their franchise, but the final figure is yet to be out. Last time the city had registered 63 per cent voting, an official said. Around 62 per cent polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said.