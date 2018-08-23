Maharashtra: AIMIM corporator, who opposed resolution on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sent to jail under MPDA

An AIMIM corporator in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has been sent to judicial custody for a year for his involvement in serious incidents like arson, rioting, and inciting a mob to create communal tension, among other charges. As per a report in The Indian Express, Sayyed Mateen Rashid, an AIMIM corporator in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, had last week opposed a resolution to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed on August 16 in Delhi.

Notably, Rashid was allegedly beaten up by some BJP leaders for opposing the resolution. Also, a complaint was lodged against him by BJP corporators who accused him of promoting enmity between members of the two communities.

The IE report said that Rashid was granted bail on Tuesday. But within minutes, a team from City Chowk police station in Aurangabad reached the Harsul jail, where Rashid was lodged, to serve an order issued by the city Commissioner under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981 (MPDA). Later, he was sent back to judicial custody in Harsul jail for a period of one year.

“Serious offences like arson, rioting, inciting mob for breach of communal harmony, creating alarm in society (invite action)…hence (the police were) left with no choice but to book him under MPDA. Other preventive actions failed to check him,” Aurangabad Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said.

This is not Rashid’s first brush with controversy. The corporator had stoked a controversy earlier too when he objected to the singing of national anthem in the civic body.