Maharashtra: 5 arrested for murdering chemist in Amravati; police says victim posted pro-Nupur Sharma message on WhatsApp

A 54-year-old medical shop-owner was killed by some men in Maharashtra’s Amravati, possibly over a WhatsApp message supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said. The incident took place on June 21, a week before Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor by profession, was brutally murdered in Udaipur on-camera for similar reasons. The local police have now arrested five accused for fatally attacking Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. Amravati police commissioner Dr Aarti Sing says that the hunt is on for Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case.

The City Kotwali Police Station said that Kolhe had sent a pro-Nupur Sharma post on WhatsApp groups. The police suspect that one of the groups where he posted the message had Muslim members and may have led to the attack.

Kolhe used to run a medical shop and was on his way back home, when he was attacked by the accused in front of his son. The cops say that the incident took place between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21. The police say that it was Irfan Khan who had plotted the attack and promised Rs 10,000 to the accused after the incident along with a car to escape from the crime scene.

In his complaint, the chemist’s son Sanket Kohle said that two men suddenly stopped his father’s scooter and stabbed him with a knife on the life side of the neck. A report by The Indian Express said that one of the accused said that the post sent by the chemist had insulted Prophet Muhammad so he ‘must die.’