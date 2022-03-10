Lucknow Cantonment Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Rivals threaten to upset BJP in its traditional seat

Lucknow Cantt Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP’s Brajesh Pathak faces challenge from Samajwadi Party’s Surendra Singh Gandhi and Congress candidate Dilpreet Singh Virk.

Lucknow Cantonment Election Result 2022 Live News, Brajesh Pathak Election Result 2022: All eyes are now on Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency where rivals threaten to upset the BJP on its traditional seat for over three decades. The assembly segment has elected BJP MLA since 1991, barring 2012, when the Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi defeated Aparna Yadav, who had fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The seat was hotly debated as speculation was rife that Aparna Yadav, who had recently joined the BJP, would contest from the high-profile constituency. Besides, BJP MP from Allahabad, Rita Bahuguna Joshi was pitching for her son Mayank to contest from the constituency.

However, the saffron party took a decision in favour of state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak. In the 2017 assembly polls, Pathak had successfully contested from Lucknow Central assembly constituency.

Opposition SP, BSP, Congress and AAP have fielded their strong candidates to turn the tables on the saffron party. SP’s nominee is Surendra Singh Gandhi alias Raju Gandhi.

Some of the other candidates in the fray are — Dilpreet Singh Virk (Congress), Anil Pandey (BSP), Ajay Kumar (AAP) and Asheesh Saxena (JD(U)). In all, there are 11 candidates in the poll fray from the crucial assembly seat.

Pathak, who had also been a student leader, dismissed claims made by the opposition that he faced more competition this time as compared to 2017.

Though she has not been given a ticket by the BJP this time, Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, campaigned vividly for the party nominee.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, Reeta Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Aparna Yadav of SP by a margin of 33,796 votes which was 18.03 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

In 2012, Joshi fought on a Congress ticket and defeated Suresh Chandra Tiwari of BJP by a margin of 21,753 votes which was 13.44 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.