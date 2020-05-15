Coronavirus: Supreme Court stays MHA order, employers won’t be prosecuted for non-payment of wages

Supreme Court of India. File pic. The SC has stayed Home Ministry circular directing private firms to continue payment of full salaries during lockdown.

Salary cut during Lockdown: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the operation of a government circular asking private companies including MSMEs to pay full salaries to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The court also asked the Centre and states not to prosecute private firms, factories and others over non-payment till next week. The Centre had sought a week’s time to file its reply in the matter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on March 29 issued a circular directing all private enterprises to continue payment of full salaries for the duration of the lockdown. The order had also warned of legal consequences if the directions for payment of full salaries were not complied with.

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs was necessitated following incidents of companies cutting wages and laying off people in view of reduced business and revenues due to the lockdown.