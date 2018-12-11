  • Rajasthan

    Cong 100
    BJP 69
    RLM 0
    OTH 17

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 101
    BJP 88
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 55
    BJP 22
    JCC 5
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 9
    BJP 1
    OTH 3

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

LIVE: KCR election result – Will TRS chief win Gajwel assembly seat again? Check latest counting and candidate wise details

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 10:10 AM

Gajwel MLA seat result: Gajwel is currently being represented by the KCR. The Congress candidate Vanteu Pratap Reddy had lost to KCR by around 19k votes in 2014.

kcr election results , gajwel election results 2018, Gajwel assembly seat resultGajwel constituency of Siddipet district in Telangana is one of the most talked about seats in the state as TRS chief KCR is contesting from here. (PTI photo)

KCR Gajwel assembly seat result: Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district in Telangana is one of the most talked about seats in the state as TRS chief KCR is contesting from here. To take on KCR, Congress and BJP have fielded Vanteru Pratap Reddy and Akula Vijaya respectively. Gajwel is currently being represented by the KCR. The Congress candidate Vanteu Pratap Reddy had lost to KCR by around 19k votes in 2014.

It will be very interesting to see that who will emerge victorious in the Gajwel assembly seat.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES:-

KCR-led TRS has taken a huge lead!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. LIVE: KCR election result – Will TRS chief win Gajwel assembly seat again? Check latest counting and candidate wise details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition