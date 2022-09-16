Revealed: Chilling details of Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s ‘Plan B’ to kill actor Salman Khan

The Delhi Police on Thursday made a startling revelation in the case relating to the alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who are also accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May. Before killing the Punjabi singer, the gang had prepared a “Plan B” to kill Khan.

According to the police, members of the gang had tried to befriend the staff of the 57-year-old actor’s farmhouse in Panvel to ascertain the details about the timings of his entry and exit.

Also Read: Salman Khan issued gun license on actor’s request following death threats

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal said that they had done a recce of the farmhouse and also rented a room for over a month, he added.

“Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Sachin Vishnoi Thapan had come to stay at a rented house in Panvel. There is a farmhouse of Salman Khan in Panvel, so on the way to the same farmhouse, Lawrence’s shooters had rented a room and stayed here for about one and a half months,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“Following the instructions by Bishnoi to keep collecting more information, Kapil Pandit, santosh Jadhav, and Sachin Bishnoi did the recce. But during the period, they were more after Sidhu. Due to that basic groundwork was done, but the syndicate’s effort was on Sidhu who was killed on 29 May after several attempts,” he added.

They were working on the instructions of Bishnoi, however, in that period, the members were focussed on killing Sidhu, he said.

Pandit is a sharp-shooter in the Goldie-Bishnoi gang and was arrested from the West Bengal-Nepal border on September 9.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 23 accused arrested so far, two neutralised in encounter, says DGP

Meanwhile, the investigation in the Salman Kahn case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which was earlier probed by Bandra Police.

In June 2022, an unsigned letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala),” allegedly addressed to the actor and his father Salim Khan, was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand residence.

Following the threat letter, Mumbai Police approved a firearm licence to the actor last month.