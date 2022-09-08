Kartavya Path Inauguration Live: PM Modi to open revamped Central Vista Avenue, unveil Netaji statue – Check routes to avoid

Kartavya Path Inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the ‘Kartavya Path’, previously known as Rajpath, in central Delhi today. Besides inaugurating the new stretch, PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate. Preparations have been made and tight security measures put in place ahead of the ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 7 PM today.

Kartavya Path is a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, which will be like a green pathway with red granite walkways, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, refurbished canals etc. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm when the PM will unveil the statue and inaugurate the revamped Vista avenue.

The PM in his Independence Day speech had announced “Paanch Pran” for a new India in “Amrit Kaal”. The Second Pran was to “remove any trace of colonial mindset.”

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that for many years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue saw increased traffic of visitors, which put stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities including the public toilets, drinking water, and adequate parking space. A complete renovation of Central Vista avenue is just what was needed.

Delhi Police asks commuters to take alternate routes to avoid jams

Delhi Police has asked the commuters to plan their routes ahead of the inauguration. People have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion at the last minute. According to a PTI report, the police has said that special arrangements have been made to ensure no inconvenience is caused to commuters and pedestrians. Traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road).

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.

Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

Live Updates

Kartavya Path, Central Vista Avenue inauguration Live Updates

11:40 (IST) 8 Sep 2022 Kartavya Path Live: From 'Rajpath' to 'Kartavya path! Delhi | A signboard showing the way to 'Kartavya Path' has been placed at Man Singh RoadPM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' and unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/rA5izS3pph — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022 11:30 (IST) 8 Sep 2022 Kartavya Path Live: Yogi Adityanath commends Central Vista launch कर्म ही पूजा है।दिल्ली का 'राजपथ' अब 'कर्तव्य पथ' कहलाएगा।यह भारत का सनातन उद्घोष है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 7, 2022 11:24 (IST) 8 Sep 2022 Kartavya Path Live: PM Modi to unveil Netaji statue today PM Modi will unveil a 28ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate today! 11:20 (IST) 8 Sep 2022 Kartavya Path Live: Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said there would be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities, reported PTI. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch. 11:10 (IST) 8 Sep 2022 Kartavya Path Live: Delhi HC, Patiala House Court to Close at 3 PM Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court will close at 3PM in view of Central Vista inauguration.

