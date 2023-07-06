VIP much? Karnataka Speaker demands separate lanes for MLAs at toll gates, backtracks after row

Karnataka Speaker UT Khader recently came up with a unique demand asking for a separate lane for MLAs and former legislators at toll plazas. However, he later clarified his stand that the demand was made by an MLA and a separate lane “is not possible”.

Khader asked PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi to speak to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after two MLAs complained that they face harassment at toll gates. The debate was triggered after Congress MLA Narendraswamy went for calling attention motion and accused toll plaza officials of misbehaving with him.

A report in Deccan Herald (DH) quoted Congress MLA Narendraswamy as saying, “On June 17, when I was travelling on Mysuru road towards Bengaluru, I stopped at the Sheshagiri Halli toll plaza. Despite having an MLA pass, personnel at the toll plaza behaved in a way that breaches the respect of lawmakers. The pass was scrutinized as if it was a police investigation. The personnel behave like goondas and use abusive language. He added that the matter concerns all MLAs.”

The DH report stated that Satish Jarkiholi responded to the concerns and said he would convene a meeting with the NHAI to discuss this. Khader urged Narendraswamy to submit a breach of privilege motion. To Jarkiholi, Khader said, “When you call a meeting, ask (NHAI) for a separate VIP lane. Also, their policy doesn’t cover ex-MLAs. They, too, should be covered.”

However, as the Speaker’s demand stirred a controversy, he clarified his demand on Thursday and said that a “separate VVIP lane is not practical”.

“A separate lane is already there at every toll but this wasn’t there in Mysuru-Bengaluru toll…There is no question of a separate VVIP lane, it is not practical,” UT Khader told the media. He also clarified that the suggestion was made by an MLA and not by him.