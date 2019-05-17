Kamal Haasan defends his Godse remark, says ‘all religions have their extremists’

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:44:30 AM

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Mayyam (MNM) is contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 for the first time.

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Mayyam (MNM) is contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 for the first time.

Kamal Haasan defends Godse remark: In defending his recent controversial remark on Nathuram Godse, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan may well have kicked up another controversy. Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Friday, Haasan said that none of religions can claim to be superior than another.

Responding to a question about slippers being thrown at him during a roadshow in Tricy earlier this week, Kamal Haasan said, “I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don’t feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists.”

“I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only an advice,” he added. Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Mayyam (MNM) is contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 for the first time.

Haasan’s remark also saw a police complaint being filed againt him. The actor has approached the Madras High Court with a plea for protection from arrest. The court, however, is yet to hear the matter.

Kamal Haasan’s Godse remark

Kamal Haasan had triggered a huge row after he termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist. “I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,” news agency PTI quoted Haasan as saying.

Responding to Haasan’s statement, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on BJP ticket, added fuel to fire calling Godse a ‘patriot’.

Sadhvi Pragya’s statement triggered a huge backlash forcing the BJP to issue a clarification and ask her to apologise.

“My sentiment was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. If it has hurt anybody’s feelings then I apologise. What Gandhi ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot,” she said later.

