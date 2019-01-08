Kallakurichi now Tamil Nadu’s 33rd district! Here’s why Palaniswami govt decided on its creation

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 5:01 PM

The Chief Minister informed the House that an IAS officer would be appointed as Special Officer to complete the process involved in bifurcation/creation of the district.

Kallakurichi, Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu districts, Palaniswami, new district, Kallakurichi news, Kallakurichi distrcit announcedKallakurichi will be created by bifurcating Villupuram district. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a new district Kallakurichi that will be created by bifurcating Villupuram district. With this, the state will now have 33 districts. Palaniswami made this announcement in the assembly while replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor.

The Chief Minister informed the House that an IAS officer would be appointed as Special Officer to complete the process involved in bifurcation/creation of the district.

The News Minute reports that the CM said that Villupuram, which will now be bifurcated, covered a huge area and it was becoming difficult for the administrators to govern the district.

He also said that people from Kallakurichi currently travel at least 70 km to reach the district collectorate in Villupuram. “The move to carve out a separate district is aimed at benefitting Kallakurichi residents, the TNM said citing the CM. According to the report, Kallakurichi is expected to have four assembly constituencies.

While ruling MLAs supported the move, some people from Villupuram opposed the decision citing distance between their place to Kallakuruchi that will be at least a two-hour journey. However, the chief minister said that the decision was taken following requests from various sections of the districts.

