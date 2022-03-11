Kairana Election Result 2022, Mriganka Singh Election Result: The early trends show BJP candidate Mriganka Singh, daughter of late MP Hukum Singh, trailing Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan by over 4,400 votes. The Kairana Assembly segment, which falls in Shamli district, grabbed the headlines after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and has lately emerged as a key poll issue, with the BJP raising the issue of mass exodus of Hindus from the area during the Samajwadi Party government. Kairana became the most talked about constituencies in the state after the late BJP MP Hukum Singh alleged in 2016 that “some Hindu families had to migrate because of crime by a particular group.” Kairana, which went to polls in the first phase on February 10, recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.12 per cent.
Read More: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates
While the BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, the Samajwadi Party has pitted sitting MLA Nahid Hasan from the constituency. Hasan’s sister Iqra Chaudhary is another prominent candidate in the fray who is contesting as an Independent candidate. Nahid is in prison for his alleged involvement in more than 17 cases. In the election campaign, he was represented by his sister Iqra Chaudhary. She claimed people would vote in favour of the SP-RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance.
The latest ECI data shows Mriganka Singh trailing Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan by 4,475 votes.
Mriganka Singh is now leading against Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan. A victory for the BJP here will be a big boost for the saffron party given its narrative of cornering the SP over the alleged mass exodus of Hindus from the area.
Early trends show BJP candidate Mriganka Singh trailing against Samajwadi party's Nahid Hasan.
While the BJP stormed to power in the 2017 elections, the Kairana seat was won by SP’s Nahid Hasan with Mriganka being the runner-up. The top two candidates split 84.8% of votes between them. Hasan got a total of 98,830 votes, while Mriganka Singh secured 77,668 votes. Rashtriya Lok Dal’s candidate Anil Kumar secured 19,992 votes to finish at the third place.
In its poll campaign, the ruling party attacked the Samajwadi Party for distributing tickets to candidates with criminal background, including Nahid Hasan. The SP, on the other hand, has refuted the charges and defended giving ticket to Hasan on grounds that he has done “a lot of humanitarian work and helped in many social causes.”