Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti allocates portfolio to new ministers; check full list here

Jammu & Kashmir Governor NN Vohra and CM Mehbooba Mufti with Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta pose for a group photograph with the newly appointed minister after a reshuffle in Jammu on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has allocated portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers of the PDP-BJP coalition government. A total of eight ministers (six from BJP’s quota and 2 from PDP) were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

While Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, who is a BJP MLA, was sworn-in as the new Deputy Chief Minister, the party inducted its state unit chief Satpal Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Devender Kumar Maniyal and Shakti Raj Parihar into the government. The party withdrew three ministers — Nirmal Singh, Bali Bhagat and Priya Sethi. Nirmal Singh is set to be elected as the Speaker.

The PDP also inducted two new faces in the government. They are Muhammad Khalil Bandh and Muhammad Ashraf Mir, MLAs from Pulwama and Srinagar, respectively. The party dropped its senior leader Abdul Haq Khan, the Law and Rural Development Minister, from the Cabinet.

While the PDP has 28 MLAs, the BJP has 25 legislators in 87-member House. As per the Constitution, the Council of Ministers in the state can have 25 ministers including the Chief Minister.

Here’s the full list of portfolios allocated to new ministers by CM Mehbooba Mufti:

Kavinder Gupta, MLA Gandhi Nagar (BJP), Cabinet rank: Deputy Chief Minister and Industries and Commerce and Transport

Sat Paul Sharma, MLA Jammu West (BJP): Housing and Urban Development

Sunil Sharma, MLA Doda (BJP), Cabinet rank: Power Department

Rajiv Jasrotia, MLA Kathua (BJP): Forest, Ecology and Environment

Devender Kumar Maniyal, MLA Samba (BJP): Health and Medical Education

Shakti Raj, MLA Doda (BJP): Education, Tourism, Tribal Affairs, Technical Education, Roads and Buildings, Rural Development, Information, Youth Services and Sports, Revenue and Culture.

Mohammad Khalil Band, MLA Pulwama (PDP), Cabinet rank: Agriculture Production

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, MLA Sonawar (PDP), Cabinet rank: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

Monday’s reshuffle was necessitated after BJP had sought the resignation of all its ministers except Nirmal Singh, though forwarded only two to the CM. They were of Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga. The duo had invited trouble for the party after they protested in solidarity with the arrested accused in the Kathua rape and murder case involving a minor girl.

Cabinet rank:

Abdul Rehman Veeri: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Ghulam Nabi Lone: Revenue

Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari: Horticulture, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali: School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs

Naeem Akhtar: Public Works and Culture

Imran Raza Ansari: Information Technology, Technical Education ad Higher Education

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari: Finance, Labour and Employment and Floriculture

Javaid Mustafa Mir: Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction

Minister of State

Zahoor Ahmad Mir: Forest, Ecology and Environment, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative, Fisheries, PHE/I&FC and Transport

Ajay Nanda: Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Finance, Planning, Law & Justice, Relief & Rehabilitation, Labour & Employment, Agriculture, Floriculture and Horticulture

