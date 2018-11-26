Jammu and Kashmir weather: Intense cold wave in Ladakh region

Minimum temperatures rose marginally in the Kashmir Valley due to partial cloud cover on Monday as an intense cold wave continued to sweep through Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region.
Kargil town was the coldest at minus 8.6, followed by Leh at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.
The same weather conditions were likely to continue for another three to four days till Friday.
The minimum temperature was zero in Srinagar while it was minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 0.5 in Gulmarg.
Jammu city recorded 11.4, Katra 10.6, Batote 7.5, Bannihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 3.6 degrees Celsius.
