Jammu and Kashmir: No rain in forecast till November 21

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 10:08 AM

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (PTI)

Minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir dropped on Friday with Leh being the coldest at minus 8.1, as the Met forecast a dry spell to continue till November 21. The minimum temperatures are likely to fall during this period, Sonam Lotus, Director of MET office said.

The Ladakh region was the coldest recording the second lowest temperature as well, in Kargil at minus 6.6, besides Leh.

In the valley, Gulmarg at minus 5.5 was the lowest, with 4.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and Srinagar at 3.4

In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 9.0, Jammu was at 8.8, Batote 4.1, Bannihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

