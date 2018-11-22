Jammu and Kashmir: Militants attack on army camp at Kulgam district (File photo)

Militants on Thursday attacked an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district during which a civilian was injured, police said.

A girl was caught in the crossfire in the Khudwani area when soldiers retaliated forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

The militants managed to escape and the injured was shifted to hospital, a police officer said.