scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IT department conducts searches in West Bengal and Assam

Further, handwritten notes, documents and digital evidences containing extracts of cash transactions were seized and parallel cash books and bogus claim of expenses were found.

Written by FE Bureau
IT department, income tax department, West Bengal
It resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.73 crore as well as unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 1 crore.

The income tax department has conducted search and seizure operations on a business group operating largely in North Bengal region of the West Bengal, which has revealed unaccounted income of over Rs 40 crore.

“The search action revealed that the group was suppressing its yield and making unaccounted cash sales of edible oils and DORB (de-oiled rice bran). Several instances of cash transactions not recorded in regular books of account were detected during the search operation,” said the finance ministry on Tuesday. Further, handwritten notes, documents and digital evidences containing extracts of cash transactions were seized and parallel cash books and bogus claim of expenses were found.

Also Read

The business group is controlled by a person with an active political background, said the ministry, adding that it is engaged in a variety of businesses ranging from production and sale of edible rice bran oil, mustard oil, DORB, different types of chemicals and real estate. A total of 23 premises spread over Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Siliguri in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam and surrounding areas were covered.

Also Read
Also Read

A search operation was also conducted on the close business associate of the main business group, who is a leading exporter of agro products in Malda district of North Bengal. It resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.73 crore as well as unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 1 crore.

“Incriminating documents against cash payments in land acquisition to the tune of Rs 17 crore have been found. Details pertaining to unaccounted cash receipts of about Rs 100 crore were also found,” the ministry said, adding that further investigations are in progress.

More Stories on
income tax department

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 02:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market