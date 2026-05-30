With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) advancing to the final of the Tata IPL 2026, Bengaluru City Police has released a public advisory ahead of the title clash slated for May 31. The advisory highlights a series of restrictions and safety measures aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring smooth movement across the city during and after the high-profile cricket match. The guidelines come nearly a year after a stampede in which 11 people were killed and several were injured during celebrations following RCB’s IPL 2025 title victory in Bengaluru.

In an official press note issued on May 29, Bengaluru Police stated that the advisory was released in view of the IPL final and celebrations that may take place after the result. The police urged citizens to act responsibly and cooperate with authorities to ensure public safety.

No public celebrations, bike rallies or crackers

One of the key directions in the advisory concerns celebrations after the match. Bengaluru Police mentioned,” After the match result is declared, the public should not engage in any kind of celebrations in public places.

The police have also restricted bursting crackers and the use of dangerous materials. Activities such as bike rallies, vehicle stunts, overspeeding, misuse of horns, road blockades have been particularly banned.

As per the advisory, peace and discipline must be maintained in crowded places, whereas guidelines issued by traffic police personnel should be followed without exception.

The police further advised people not to consume alcohol in public places, engage in fights, create disturbances, engage in fights or indulge in indecent behaviour during the final and any related celebrations.

Restrictions on LED walls and public screenings

The Bengaluru Police has put down conditions related to the public screening of the match.

The advisory states that LED walls facing roads cannot be installed without prior permission from the concerned authorities. Existing LED walls may continue to display the match, subject to applicable norms.

In addition, screens should not be installed outside malls, pubs or other establishments in a way that makes the match visible to the general public. The measure is intended to prevent large, unregulated crowds that could pose safety or traffic management challenges.

Police warn against rumours and provocative posts

The advisory also focuses on online behaviour during the IPL final. Citizens have been urged not to share provocative content, hateful messages, or rumours on social media platforms.

Police warned against provoking fans of rival teams or engaging in behaviour that could trigger arguments or clashes under the pretext of celebrating the match result.

Reiterating the need for collective responsibility, Bengaluru Police said, “Everyone should remember that maintaining law and order, public peace and safety is the responsibility of very citizen.”

RCB is all set to play the IPL 2026 final on May 31, and authorities have made an appeal to cricket fans across Bengaluru to celebrate responsibly and adhere to all the safety guidelines issued by the police.

Why the advisory carrier added significance

The latest police advisory comes against the backdrop of the tragic events that unfolded in Bengaluru after RCB’s IPL triumph in 2025. During the victory celebrations in the city, a stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to many others. The incident prompted investigations and renewed debate over crowd-control measures at big public events.