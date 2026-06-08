Jaipur authorities suspended mobile internet services and deployed thousands of police officials across the city on Monday. The precautionary measures were implemented in parts of the city ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive targeting several structures, including religious sites, in the Jagatpura area.

“In today’s operation, there are about 10 to 12 illegal structures that are being removed because they encroach upon the sector road. The situation is completely peaceful, and there is no opposition so far. Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The public is cooperating in maintaining peace,” ASP Saroj Dhayal told ANI.

Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the drive at the Nandpuri underpass in Jagatpura, with the aim to widen the road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet.

Why has Jaipur suspended internet services?

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar said the temporary restriction has been imposed to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order during the operation being carried out jointly by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and district administration.

Internet services have been suspended in parts of the city amid concerns that social media platforms and internet-based services could be misused to spread rumours, potentially disrupting public order and disturbing peace, the report said.

What is the anti-encroachment drive about?

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration is currently underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet.

Which structures are being removed?

The drive involves the removal of five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall, and a mazar (shrine), which fall within the road’s right-of-way, as per the report.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.

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Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Wing, told the news agency that 134 encroachments were removed during a previous drive on May 22. Owners of the religious structures and other encroachers had been given time to dismantle the constructions themselves; with the deadline now expired, the administration has initiated direct action.

The road in question remains significantly narrower than its recorded width of 80 feet in several stretches, necessitating the current drive to ensure compliance with planning norms.