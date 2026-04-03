With Assam Assembly elections just days away, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sharpened the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign narrative around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), illegal infiltration and tribal‑centric development. Speaking at an poll rally in Dudhnoi, Goalpara district, HM Amit Shah linked the proposed UCC with the idea of cutting off ‘infiltrators’ and their social‑political leverage, while also promising a sweeping set of welfare schemes for tribal households.

UCC and ‘infiltrators’ won’t be able to marry four‑times

At the Dudhnoi rally, Amit Shah declared that the BJP’s plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code would ensure that infiltrators would not be able to marry four times, using the phrase in the context of polygamy and alleged misuse of personal laws by undocumented migrants. He argued that the UCC would create a uniform legal framework across communities and prevent what he described as exploitation of legal or religious loopholes by people who entered Assam illegally.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Goalpara, Assam. https://t.co/YRwBV0aRpV — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2026

HM Shah clarified, however, that tribal areas would remain outside the ambit of the UCC, positioning the BJP as a protector of tribal identity and autonomy. This carving out of tribal belts from the UCC is meant to reassure indigenous communities that constitutional safeguards will not be diluted, even as the party pushes for a one‑nation‑one‑law umbrella in the rest of the state.

Infiltrators, ‘marrying tribal women’ and Meghalaya example

Amit Shah tied his UCC argument to recent tensions in neighbouring state Meghalaya, saying infiltrators had tried to capture political power in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council by “marrying tribal women,” which eventually led to unrest. He framed this as a case of outsiders using marriage and demographic change to gain influence in tribal‑dominated councils, warning that similar patterns could threaten Assam if the BJP is not returned to power.

Assam is decided to re-elect NDA to protect its culture. Addressing a massive public rally in Dudhnoi, Goalpara. অসমে নিজৰ সংস্কৃতি সুৰক্ষিত ৰাখিবলৈ এনডিএ-ক পুনৰ নিৰ্বাচিত কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে। গোৱালপাৰাৰ দুধনৈত অনুষ্ঠিত এক বৃহৎ জনসভা সম্বোধন। https://t.co/3vYE9uPLUp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2026

Reiterating the BJP’s core anti‑infiltration plank, Amit Shah promised that if the party is given “another five years” in Assam, it will “rid the state of infiltrators and send them back.” He claimed that the BJP government has already identified all such persons and that the only limitation is the “short time” left; once the BJP is re‑elected, he said, “selectively” expelled infiltrators will be sent back, reinforcing the BJP’s emphasis on “inner‑security” alongside border‑security.

Tribal roadmap, cow‑buffalo scheme and cultural showcase

Beyond the UCC and infiltration rhetoric, Home minister Shah laid out a detailed tribal‑development roadmap prepared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said the success of this plan hinges on the BJP’s return to power, urging voters to back the party so the blueprint can be fully implemented.

Shah claimed that the BJP’s tribal‑welfare budget is far higher than under past Congress‑led governments, contrasting what he described as merely Rs 25,000 crore over several decades under the Congress with Rs 1.38 lakh crore under the Modi government. He also highlighted the symbolic elevation of tribal representation, saying that while the Congress “never made a tribal woman President,” PM Modi elevated Droupadi Murmu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Promising tangible rural benefits, Shah announced that if the BJP is re‑elected, the government will establish a large dairy in every district of Assam and provide one cow and one buffalo to every tribal household. Invoking the mythos of Dudhnoi (“river of milk”), he said the BJP would turn the name into a physical reality by building modern dairy infrastructure. This mix of religious‑cultural imagery and livelihood‑linked schemes is aimed at consolidating support among tribal, pastoral, and rural voters.

BJP’s broader Assam campaign: Peace, land and ‘brightest state’

Amit Shah also sought to portray the BJP regime as the harbinger of stability, saying the party “brought peace to Assam,” and warning that Congress victories would revive instability. He accused the Congress of turning Assam into a hub for infiltrators, arguing that an opposition comeback would allow them to penetrate even tribal areas.

Bolstered by allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the BJP is trying to win a third consecutive term on 126 Assembly seats across the state. Its recently released manifesto promises 31 measures to make Assam the “brightest state,” emphasising culture, security and “non‑discriminatory governance.” Countering this, the Congress‑led six‑party bloc- stretching from the Congress itself to the Assam Jati Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI-M, CPI-ML and others- frames the BJP’s UCC, infiltration and demographic‑security rhetoric as polarising and divisive.

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 (Thursday), with counting scheduled for May 4 (Monday), setting the stage for a high‑stakes referendum on Shah’s messaging- UCC, infiltration, tribal welfare and the BJP’s claim to have restored peace and order.