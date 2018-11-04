India, Zimbabwe ink six agreements

India and Zimbabwe on Saturday signed six agreements in various areas in an effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his Zimbabwe a counterpart Kembo Mohadi.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed concerning co-operation in the field of arts, culture and heritage.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed concerning co-operation in the field of arts, culture and heritage. A MoU was inked on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. An MoU between Prasar Bharati of India and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation was signed on cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting. An agreement was inked on the cooperation in the fields of geology, mining and mineral resources.

Furthermore, an agreement was signed on the reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports. An action plan was signed between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services of the Republic of Zimbabwe on cooperation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Earlier, Vice President Naidu, while addressing at the India-Zimbabwe Business Forum outlined the scope for engagement in healthcare, agriculture, hospitality and other key sectors. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on his Twitter handle, “Trading relations dating back to 17th century! VP @MVenkaiahNaidu addressed #IndiaZimbabwe Business Forum. Emphasised the need to tap natural synergies between the 2 economies. Highlighted scope for engagement in healthcare, agriculture,hospitality, infrastructure, SME sectors.”

After completing his bilateral engagements in Zimbabwe, the Vice President, who is currently on a six-day visit to the African continent, will head to Malawi on his last leg of the visit from November 4 to 5.

