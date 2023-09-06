INDIA bloc’s first coordination committee meeting in Delhi on September 13

The first meeting of the coordination committee of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance will be held in Delhi on September 13, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

While speaking with the media, Raut said that the meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in the national capital.

“The first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi,” Raut said, ANI reported.

Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee.

The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed.

The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the special session of the Parliament, which is to be held from September 18-21, Sanjay Raut said, “Why has the government suddenly called a special session? Sessions are called in exceptional circumstances. Is this a wedding? Is Modi’s birthday being celebrated? It is BJP’s farewell function. What exactly is the agenda?”