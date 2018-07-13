In green court, plea to stop construction of Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, world’s tallest temple coming up in Mathura

The construction of the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, set to be the tallest in the world, has run into trouble. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today issued notices to the ISKCON and Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) asking to them to respond to a plea seeking an order to stay the construction of the 70-storey temple in Mathura by the religious society.

The NGT bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has granted time till July 31 to both parties to file their response.

The NGT issued notices while hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Manikesh Chaturvedi who argued that construction of the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in the vicinity of the river Yamuna will harm nature and will also have an impact on the ground water.

Manikesh, in his plea, urged the NGT to pass an order to immediately stop the construction work of the temple which is billed to the tallest temple in the world.

The plea says that the temple is proposed to have an artificial water body around the boundary. To fill this body, he said that underground water will be extracted, adding that this will lead to water depletion to the extent of non-existence of the Yamuna riverbed.

Once ready, it is claimed that the Vrindavan Chandradaya Mandir will be the tallest religious monument in the world. The ISKCON Bangalore is building the temple at a cost of Rs 300 crore – one of the most expensively built temples in the world.

According to Manikesh, the built-up area of the temple is approx 5,40,000 sq feet and the proposed is 700 ft. A lookalike of the verdant forest of Virandavan has also been proposed around the temple that will be spread over in an area of 26 acres.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid by the then President Pranab Mukherjee on November 16 in 2014. The temple building site is in under construction.