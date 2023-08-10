Himachal Pradesh CM’s chopper makes emergency landing at Bithal

A helicopter with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on board made an emergency landing in Bithal on Thursday afternoon.

Along with the chief minister, the Minister of Public Works, the MLA of Thiyog, and the CM’s Press Secretary were also on board.

A helipad was constructed within the premises of the JSW company’s project. However, the helicopter could not land at the designated spot and made a precautionary landing in a field 500 meters away, India Today reported.

The reason for the emergency landing is yet to be ascertained, however, everyone is said to be safe.