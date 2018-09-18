Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind’s shocker on Rewari rape: ‘Will pay Rs 20 lakh for rape of BJP netas by 10 people’

Speaking to a reporter, Jaihind said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state has completely failed on the issue of women safety.

Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind Tuesday kicked off a controversy saying that his party will pay “Rs 20 lakh to any BJP neta who gets raped by 10 people”. Speaking to a reporter, Jaihind said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state has completely failed on the issue of women safety.

“This incident is very unfortunate, I met the victim and her family, they are demanding justice,” Jaihind, who is the husband of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, said. “Our chief minister Khattar has become a Dhritarashtra… the government has completely failed… it’s ‘kaurava’ rule in the state,” he added.

Jaihind further said that he will pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow ‘kukarma’ (sinful act) on them. “The most shameful thing here is that the family is offered a Rs 2 lakh check.. the family is demanding the arrest of culprits, they are saying that they don’t need Rs 2 lakh,” Jaihind said.

“I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow ‘kukarm’ on themselves by 10 people, are they valuing someone’s honour at Rs 2 lakh,” Jaihind added.

#WATCH 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sb sharam karo.BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya?: Haryana AAP Chief Naveen Jaihind on #Rewari gangrape victim family returning Govt compensation pic.twitter.com/cfYNGmYd6G — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

A 19-year-old girl, a school topper, hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district last Wednesday while she was on her way to a coaching class. The girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field.