What’s in a name? A lot for Haryana Police – Six ‘Charanjeet Singhs’ among 13 claimants for Rs 400-crore Gurugram plot

8-acre plot is off the Delhi-Jaipur national highway. Express

The Haryana Police have a tough task at their hands. Finding the real Charanjeet Singh of 13 people who have moved court claiming to be the rightful owner of a multi-crore land in Gurugram. According to a report in The Indian Express, 13 people have claimed to be Charanjeet Singh, the owner of an 8-acre plot on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

These 13 claimants hail from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, giving sleepless nights to authorities. The IE report said that the plot currently has a market value of Rs 400 crore.

Interestingly, the man who the authorities believe is the real Charanjeet Singh and the owner of the land could be dead. They feel his wife is also no more and the couple may have no legal heir.

The report said a criminal case has been registered at Sector 37 police station in Gurugram. The case was filed on a complaint registered by RTI activist Ramesh Yadav. Yadav in his complaint said that the actual Charanjeet Singh, S/o Sh. Nandi Singh and his wife Manjeet Kaur, actual owners of the land, passed away long back without any legal heir. However, police officials are unable to trace or question the men due to the lockdown.

As per the revenue records, the owners of the land are Charanjeet Singh, son of Nandi Singh, and his wife Manjeet Kaur. They are residents of Greater Kailash in Delhi but they have not been traced so far.

“Our teams went to New Delhi to trace the actual Charanjeet Singh, but could not find him. It is not clear if he is alive or dead. It is presumed that he might be no more, otherwise he would have sought criminal action against the others,” SHO of Gurgaon Sector 37 police station, Narender Singh, told The Indian Express.

The report said six of the claimants for the land are named Charanjeet Singh. Each one of them claimed to be the son of Nandi Singh. They are based in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Patiala and Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. Gurnam Singh, the seventh claimant, said that he is the son of Charanjeet Singh.

Six have either cited a General Power of Attorney or a registered will or sale agreement in their favour. These men are Hari Mohan Singh, Gajender Singh, Harish Ahuja, Dilip, Ravinder Singh and Manish Bhardwaj. All are based in either Gurgaon or Delhi.

The piece of land that is in the question measures 64.14 kanals (approximately 8 acres) in Narsinghpur village on Delhi-Jaipur NH-48. It was acquired by the Haryana government in August 2014. The land was acquired by the government for the purpose of creating a transport and communication zone.

The owner of the land was awarded a compensation of Rs 44.01 crore at the time of acquisition. But the deal mired in legal trouble after owners of other plots for the same project moved to the court demanding enhanced compensation. A few years later, the market value of the land was enhanced to over Rs 200 crore. Its current value is around Rs 400 crore including the interest.

“The amount will keep going up until the FIR reaches a conclusion and the court finally finds the actual Charanjeet Singh,” Gurugram-based RTI activist Ramesh Yadav who filed the complaint said.

The case was handed over to the Additional District Judge for adjudication in 2018 by the then Gurgaon Land Acquisition Collector.