G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin agree to increase trilateral cooperation

Excellent meeting of the RIC (Russia, India, China) Trilateral: PM Modi on Twitter. (Photo: @narendramodi)

G20 Summit: Leaders of China, Russia and India had an in-depth exchange of views on cooperation among their countries under new circumstances at an informal meeting held here on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to strengthen coordination, build consensus and increase cooperation among their countries to jointly promote world peace, stability and development, reports Xinhua news agency.

On the sideline of G-20 Summit here, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister also held a trilateral meeting, the first ever of its kind.