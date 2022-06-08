‘Fringe is BJP’s core’: Rahul Gandhi cites past remarks by Shah, Yogi to target Centre amid row over remarks on Prophet

After former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad created a stir across the Islamic world, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, while highlighting remarks made by the party’s top leaders in the past, hit out saying that “fringe is BJP’s core.”

Amid the derogatory remark against the Prophet row, the BJP has been in a firefighting mode calling the objectionable remarks made by its leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal as those made by “fringe elements” and doesn’t adhere with the view of the rest. Responding to this, Rahul Gandhi took to social media and tweeted, “Fringe is BJP’s core,” with an accompanying picture of past remarks made by BJP leader Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur and Sadhvi Pragya. In the image, Gandhi curated news reports with Shah calling Bangladeshi migrants “termites,” Yogi Adityanath saying that “women not capable of being left free or independent” and Anurag Thakur’s “goli maaro salo ko” allegedly aimed at CAA and NRC protestors in an election rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020.

While expelling BJP Delhi media head Naveen Jindal and suspending BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, India reacted as several countries in the Gulf summoned Indian envoys amidst calls for boycott of Indian goods over the leaders’ remarks.

In a strongly-worded letter directed at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s ‘unwarranted, narrow-minded’ statements, Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi wrote, “Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies.”