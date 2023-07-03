Four killed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur, Kukis lift highway blockade after 2 months

Kuki groups, United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), on Sunday, withdrew a two-month-long blockade of the national highway in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district following Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal. However, incidents of violence continued with at least four more people being killed in the strife-torn state.

National Highway-2, connecting Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, has been blocked since violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, impacting the flow of essential supplies. The blockade had been temporarily lifted in early June after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an appeal during his visit to the state. It was, however, reimposed a few days later when three people from the Kuki-Zomi community were killed in Kangpokpi district on June 9.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the two umbrella Kuki organisations, the UPF and the KNO, said the blockade would be lifted with immediate effect “to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state”. The statement said the decision was taken in view of Shah’s “deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and [to] alleviate the plight of people in general”, The Indian Express reported.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that he had spoken to members of the Kuki community that day in an effort to work towards peace and reconciliation.

“I spoke to some brothers and sisters from the Kuki community on the telephone and said that what has happened has happened. Now is the time to forgive and forget, reconcile and live together,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Four killed in fresh violence

As the situation remained volatile in the state, three “village volunteers” from the Meitei community guarding the area in a makeshift bunker in Khoijumantabi in the Bishnupur district in the valley were killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen.

The deceased were identified as Ningombam Ibomcha (34), Naorem Rajkumar (26) and Haobam Ibocha (44), IE reported.

The fourth person was beheaded in Langza – a Hmar-Kuki village – in Churachandpur district on Sunday. Police confirmed that the man had been beheaded.

At least six people have died in incidents of violence in areas at the border of the hills and the valley in the state since June 29, after a relatively calm period of around 15 days. With the recent deaths, the total number of people killed since the start of the violence on May 3 has gone up to at least 137.