Former union minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning, the Hospital informed. His COVID status is negative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Singh served the nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. “During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” he said in a series of tweets.

Singh was a founding member of the Bhartiya Janata Party and served in the House continuously between 1980 and 2014. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times ( 1980, 1986, 1998, 1999, 2004) and to the Lok Sabha four times — 1990, 1991, 1996, 2009. Under Atal Bihari Vaajpayee, Singh handled key ministries such as Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Modi today said that Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

The PM informed that he spoke to Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of the former union minister. “True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years,” PM Modi added.