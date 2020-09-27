  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former union minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

By: |
Updated: Sep 27, 2020 9:56 AM

Singh was admitted on 25 June to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome.

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning, the Hospital informed. His COVID status is negative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Singh served the nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. “During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” he said in a series of tweets.

Related News

Singh was a founding member of the Bhartiya Janata Party and served in the House continuously between 1980 and 2014. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times ( 1980, 1986, 1998, 1999, 2004) and to the Lok Sabha four times — 1990, 1991, 1996, 2009. Under Atal Bihari Vaajpayee, Singh handled key ministries such as Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Modi today said that Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

The PM informed that he spoke to Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of the former union minister. “True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years,” PM Modi added.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former union minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government should postpone Bihar polls, focus on tackling COVID-19, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh
2BJP loses closest partner in Punjab as Shiromani Akali Dal breaks up ties with NDA
3COVID-19: Gujarat govt will not organise state Navratri festival this year, says CM Vijay Rupani