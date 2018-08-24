Fodder scam: HC cancels Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail, asks ex-Bihar CM to return to Ranchi jail by August 30

Earlier in May, Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted a parole of three days for attending his son Tej Pratap’s wedding ceremony which was held on May 12.

In major trouble for former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court today rejected his request for a 3-months bail extension on medical grounds even as it directed the formal Railway Minister to surrender by August 30. Lalu Prasad is undergoing treatment at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. Lalu Prasad’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, “Now he will undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.”

Earlier in May, Prasad was granted a parole of three days for attending his son Tej Pratap’s wedding ceremony which was held on May 12. Subsequently, Jharkhand High Court granted him six-week provisional bail on medical grounds. While the provisional bail was extended till July 3, he was given further bail till August 17.

Lalu Prasad was convicted and has been serving sentence in connection with four cases pertaining to the decades-old fodder case. Yadav was sentenced to a five-year jail term in connection to the Chaibasa treasury case in September 2013. Again in December 2017, he was handed a three-year jail term in connection with Deoghar treasury case. In January last, Lalu Prasad was sentenced to a 5-year jail term in a case linked to the Chaibasa treasury.

Lalu was handed 14-year jail term and slapped with fine of Rs 60 lakh in connection with the 22-year-old fourth case of the multi-crore fodder scam. 18 others were also convicted in the Dumka treasury case (RC 38A/96) along with him by Ranchi special CBI special court.