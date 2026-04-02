Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court delivered a stinging dismissal of a criminal defamation complaint against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti’s wife, Lipika Mitra. In a strong ruling, the judge invoked the 29-letter word ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ to describe the defamation case as utterly valueless and not so important.

The case was heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal at Rouse Avenue Court. In his order, the judge said the complaint did not meet the basic legal requirements needed to establish criminal defamation.

The court noted that the statements made by political rivals, especially during public exchanges, cannot automatically be treated as defamatory. It observed that the remarks in question were part of regular political debate between opposing sides.

According to the court, the press conference and statements made by the respondents were in the nature of political discussion between competing parties, and did not cross the line into criminal defamation.

Where did the allegations against Sitharaman originate?

The case began with a press conference on May 17, 2024, during the heated Lok Sabha election campaign. FM Nirmala Sitharaman allegedly referenced past allegations against Somnath Bharti, stating that when Lipika Mitra was pregnant, AAP leader Bharti had hit her on the stomach and even involved a dog in an attack. These comments, broadcast on national TV and YouTube platform, aimed to spotlight AAP’s internal issues, according to Sitharaman’s defense.

Lipika Mitra, Somnath Bharti’s wife, filed the criminal defamation complaint, claiming the statements were “defamatory, false and completely malicious.” She argued that they tarnished her husband’s reputation, damaged his electoral prospects in New Delhi as an INDIA bloc candidate and also caused ongoing mental anguish. Somanth Bharti, a lawyer and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Malviya Nagar (2013–2025), was the real target, she contended.

Key allegations and court proceedings

Lipika Mitra’s suit highlighted the wide reach of Nirmala Sitharaman’s words across various media platforms. She accused the Finance Minister of omitting context- that she and Somnath Bharti now live ‘peacefully and amicably’- thus twisting old domestic complaints into election fodder.

In May 2025, Rouse Avenue Court’s Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal issued a notice to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, giving her a chance to respond. Advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing the minister, denied all defamation claims, framing the remarks as legitimate ‘political critique’.

The case dragged on until April 1, 2026 (Wednesday), when the court heard final arguments.

What the court said

ACJM Dalal dismissed the complaint outright saying, “I don’t see anything in this matter to proceed further. Cognisance declined; the complaint is dismissed.”

In a keen observation, the judge pulled out ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, meaning the act of deeming something worthless, from his linguistic arsenal. “From the entire material on record, this court is reminded of a rather unusual word, which can describe the present complaint as well as the entire proceedings. The present complaint is nothing but the word stated above, wherein a valueless or worthless material has been stretched too long.”

The court dissected Lipika Mitra’s testimony that she never denied the past allegations against Somanth Bharti were real or FM Sitharaman was merely reiterating them. No prima facie ingredients of criminal defamation under Section 499 or 500 Indian Penal Code (IPC) were found.

ACJM Paras Dalal ruled the statements were pure ‘political discourse amongst rival and competing parties.’ They targeted AAP and the INDIA bloc, not Lipika Mitra personally- no ‘imputation’ against her existed. Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference in 2024 was political opposition and antagonism, protected as free speech in electoral battles or poll campaiging.

The bench also emphasised that necessary defamation elements like falsity, malice and reputational harm weren’t proven. Lipika Mitra’s failure to refute the core facts sealed the case’s fate.

No appeals in the defamation case have been announced yet, but the verdict sets a precedent for dismissing politically motivated complaints. The word ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ has since trended online, turning a legal footnote into a viral quip.