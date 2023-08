A major fire broke out at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

After receiving the information, more than six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the flame, ANI reported.

All the patients and staff have been evacuated, the hospital officials claimed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details shall follow.