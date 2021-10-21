‘Fillionaire’: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi government over rising petrol, diesel prices

This is not the first time that the Congress has come with the word 'Fillionaire'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the Modi government over rising fuel prices. While the opposition parties have been raising the issues, there has been no respite from the rising fuel prices. The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is at Rs 106.54 per litre, up by Rs 0.35 and Rs 95.27 per litre, up by Rs 0.35 respectively today. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 112.44 and Rs 103.26 respectively.

With the prices touching record high today, Rahul Gandhi today used the word ‘Fillionaire’ to drive home his point against the rising fuel prices. “GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public,” said Rahul Gandhi in a Tweet posted with a graphic with the word ‘Fillionaire’. He said that Fillionaire means one who can afford a full-tank in India. He said the new word has come courtesy Modi government’s fuel loot.

GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public. केंद्र सरकार हमारी जनता के साथ घिनौना मज़ाक़ कर रही है।#TaxExtortion pic.twitter.com/javaHiu6eE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2021

This is not the first time that the Congress has come with the word ‘Fillionaire’. Before Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor had first used the word in February this year.

“#WordOfTheWeek (not my coinage: congratulations to whoever came up with it),” Tharoor had said on Twitter saying that the word was coined by someone unknown.

#WordOfTheWeek (not my coinage: congratulations to whoever came up with it) pic.twitter.com/NeEXbShHYL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 25, 2021

The Congress party said that the Modi government should stop this loot.

“The Modi government is looting people by increasing the price of petrol and diesel. Now this loot must stop,” said the party. It added that the petrol prices have been increased 81 times and diesel 87 times in 2021 alone.

The Congress party said that petrol would cost Rs 66 per litre and diesel Rs 55 per litre without the tax imposed by the Modi government.