With over 30 hours of intense debate, Parliament will on Friday (April 17) vote on a set of key bills that aims at providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The discussions in the Parliament saw heated debates between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition that majorly looks over the Centre’s decision to link women’s reservation with the delimitation exercise.

What Are the Bills About?

In a bid to roll out women’s reservation by 2029, the Centre has introduced three interconnected bills. The Constitutional Amendment Bill aims to tweak the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, the Delimitation Bill was introduced to redraw parliamentary constituencies and a third bill to extend the quota to Union Territories

These are meant to lay the foundation for implementing long-promised political representation for women.

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Why Is There Opposition?

The main sticking point is the link between reservation and delimitation.

In the Parliament, the opposition parties argued that tying the quota to a future delimitation exercise could delay its implementation. On the other hand, the Centre maintains that delimitation is necessary to restructure constituencies before rolling out the quota.

PM Modi’s Final Appeal

Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a last-minute pitch to opposition parties to back the legislation.

Acknowledging the numerical challenge, the Prime Minister hinted that the outcome would depend on how the “numbers game” plays out, while also putting pressure on the opposition by framing the vote as a test of their commitment to women’s representation.

Plan to Expand Lok Sabha

A crucial part of the constitutional amendment involves changes to Article 81 of the Indian Constitution, proposing to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, up from the current 543.

This expansion is tied to the delimitation process, which would redraw constituencies based on population changes.

The Numbers Problem

Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority of members present and voting, with at least half the House in attendance.

In the Lok Sabha, the current strength is 540 members and the two-thirds mark is 360 votes. However, the NDA strength is 293.

In the Rajya Sabha too, the two-thirds mark is around 163 votes and NDA strength is about 145 members.

This leaves the ruling alliance well short of the required number, meaning it needs support from opposition parties like those in the INDIA bloc.

Even if some opposition MPs abstain, the gap remains significant.

Despite holding a majority in both Houses, the NDA will face a massive task in pushing the bills through. Without cross-party support, the numbers simply don’t add up.