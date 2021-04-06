  • MORE MARKET STATS

Exit Polls 2021: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry election result predictions on April 29

April 6, 2021 5:52 PM

West Bengal is voting in eight-phase elections. While it has voted in the third phase today, the last phase polling would be held on April 29.

Not only this, the Election Commission has also prohibited displaying any poll-linked matter including opinion poll or any other election survey.

Exit Polls 2021: With polling concluding in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, all eyes are now on exit polls for these states. But those waiting eagerly for the exit polls to get an indication of which way the wind is blowing will have to wait a little more. The Election Commission of India has banned conducting any exit poll and publicising it till 7.30 pm on April 29.

The Commission has said that publishing or publicising the result of exit polls through the print or electronic media or in any other medium will be prohibited until the elections are over in West Bengal. Notably, West Bengal is voting in eight-phase elections. While it has voted in the third phase today, the last phase polling would be held on April 29. Since the voting will conclude around 6 pm, the commission has barred publishing any exit polls till 7.30 pm, in case of any delay in voting on that day due to unforeseen circumstances.

Not only this, the Election Commission has also prohibited displaying any poll-linked matter including opinion poll or any other election survey, in any electronic media during the next 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll in the poll-bound states.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 3,998 candidates in the fray for 234 seats. In Kerala, 140 seats are going to the polls while there are 957 candidates in the fray. In Assam, there are 946 candidates for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. In Puducherry, there are 324 candidates in the fray for these 30 seats. In West Bengal, elections are being held in eight phases for 294 member assembly.

In Tamil Nadu, the list of prominent candidates includes DMK chief MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK leader and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, and BJP’s Khushboo Sundar. In Kerala, Metro man E Sreedharan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP Kerala president K Surendran and Health minister KK Shailaja are some of the key candidates. In West Bengal, the focus is there on CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and a host of actors who are contesting on the BJP and the TMC tickets. In Assam, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, CM Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhil Gogoi and Atul Bora are some of the prominent faces. In Puducherry, the contest is between NDA and the Congress-led SDA. Some of the prominent candidates are AINRC leader and former CM N Rangaswamy, BJP’s V. Saminathan and Congress’ P Selvanadane and M Kannan.

