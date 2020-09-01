‘Demonetisation, GST, lockdown’: Congress blames PM Modi’s ‘disaster strokes’ as economy suffers worst slump

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slams Modi government over economic slump. (file pic)

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the economic slump. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his decisions like note ban, Goods and Services Tax and lockdown were ‘disaster strokes’.

Surjewala also accused the BJP government of committing acts of fraud in the last six years and took a jibe saying ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ — a slogan widely used by the BJP leaders to hail bold decisions like demonetisation, surgical strikes, Article 370 abrogation and others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi ji, at least now accept that what you hailed as masterstrokes were actually ‘disaster strokes’ — demonetisation, faulty GST and lockdown,” Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

“6 Years of Govt – “Acts of Fraud” ! Last three months- “Act of God” ? Fraud on People, Blame on God !!! MODI HAI TO YE BHI MUMKIN HAI !” he said in another tweet.

Several Congress leaders have attacked the Modi government over the GDP slump. According to the data, the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by -23.9%. The GDP contraction is the sharpest contraction since quarterly figures started being published in 1996.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the GDP slump should be a matter of ‘surprise and shame’ to the government. He said that the opposition had warned and urged the government to take preventive measures to avert the crisis, but the government turned a deaf ear to the repeated pleas.

“We know that the Modi government has no shame and will not acknowledge its mistakes. All these had been anticipated,” Chidambaram said.