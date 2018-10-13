​​​
Delhi Weather Today: Cloudy sky with light rains, predicts IMD

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2018 9:59 AM
It was a misty morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. “It will be a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon with a possibility of light rains or thundershowers likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 80 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

