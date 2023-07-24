Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water level rises above 206 meter-mark again 

The water level of the Yamuna river again crossed the danger mark on Monday and was flowing at a staggering 206.42 meters in Delhi. There was an increase in the water level of Hathnikund barrage in Haryana due to which more water was released into Yamuna, causing a subsequent rise in the water level of the river.

#WATCH | Delhi: The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 206.56 m (7:00 am) at the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul)



(Drone Visuals) pic.twitter.com/9FtKvQ8v16 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Also Read: Delhi, Noida on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark again

There has been a discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage

in Haryana. The national capital has been put on high alert as the level of Yamuna rises again.

The Delhi government on Sunday urged the residents in the low-lying areas to evacuate and go to safer places. The water level was recorded at 206.31 at 4 pm on Sunday.

Also Read: Delhi floods spare none! Yamuna water now dangerously close to CM Kejriwal’s residence

AAP leader and Revenue Minister Atishi said on Saturday that some parts of Yamuna’s Khadar might see flooding if the water level rises beyond 206.7 meters.

“The government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas,” she said.

The Northern Railway authorities have also suspended the traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge since Sunday. The train movement will be diverted via New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Announcements are being made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas as Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 206.31 meters at 4 pm today. pic.twitter.com/gM6mQR6Hbp — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Yamuna has recorded a marginal rise in the water levels over the last few days amid heavy rains in several areas of North India.

Due to the rise of water level of Yamuna to 206.4 meters now, the working of old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) is being suspended from 2215 hrs today. The train movement will be diverted via New Delhi. The route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended: Northern Railway pic.twitter.com/59iuaM8kY2 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Noida witnessed a rise in the water level of Hindon river, submerging houses and prompting the authorities to evacuate people.

A flood alert has been sounded for Noida as water discharge from Hindon river increased, officials told news agency PTI.

“Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care,” Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.