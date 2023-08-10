Delhi: Man strangles wife he ‘bought’ for Rs 70,000, dumps body in forest

A man allegedly strangled his wife, whom he married after buying her for Rs 70,000, as he was unhappy with her “behaviour” and dumped her body in a forest area in southwest Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri.

The accused husband, identified as Dharamveer, along with two others — Arun and Satyavan — who helped him in the murder have been arrested, police said, PTI reported.

“On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a woman’s body being found in a forest near Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and took possession of the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police launched an investigation into the case and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious.

The route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road, the DCP said, PTI reported.

Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-laws Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near Haryana border and threw the body in the forest, the police officer said.

Arun told the police, “Dharamveer was unhappy with his wife’s behavior because she often eloped from her house for months without any information”.

“He also revealed that nobody knows about the parents or the family background of the victim as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to a woman,” the DCP said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman.

The auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime has been seized, police said, adding further investigation into the case is in progress.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused took the woman along with them on the pretext of dropping her at a railway station.

(With inputs from PTI)