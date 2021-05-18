Delhi Government announces Rs 2,500 monthly pension for COVID-hit families; check who all are eligible

The chief minister also said that 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi will get 10 kg of free ration per person this month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 will get Rs 2,500 per month per child till they turn 25. He also said that the Delhi government will bear the expenses for the education of those children. Kejriwal also announced several welfare measures for poverty and disaster-hit families.

The chief minister also said that 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi will get 10 kg of free ration per person this month, half of which will be provided by the Delhi government and half under the central government scheme. He said that there for people who are poor and don’t have a ration card, the Delhi government will be providing them ration just like last year. Kejriwal said that they won’t be required to produce any proof of low income to get the free ration.

The chief minister also announced a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for the families who lost their sole earning members besides the one-time payment of Rs 50,000 that was announced earlier. In his video address, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will support people financially to the best of its abilities.

In the last one month, Delhi has witnessed an unprecedented COVID-19 surge with positive cases climbing around 35 per cent with around 30,000 new infections being reported daily. People struggled to get hospital beds, oxygen, covid related medicines and that led to a surge in daily deaths. Delhi has reported 4,482 new cases of coronavirus and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate dipped below seven per cent.

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to stop incoming flights from Singapore given the surge in a new strain found there. He said that the COVID-19 strain from Singapore may trigger a third wave in India and which could be extremely dangerous for children. He said that priority should be given to vaccination options for children as well.