Delhi cops manhandled by man and two girls on busy street; video viral

A man and two girls allegedly misbehaved with and manhandled police and traffic police officials in Delhi, leaving one personnel injured. The shocking video of the incident has been shared by news agency ANI.

According to the traffic police, they were stopped for triple riding without helmets on a motorcycle which was coming from the wrong side and had no number plate.

In the incident, which reportedly took place in Deoli area, a police personnel sustained head injuries and is currently being examined at the hospital. He is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case under relevant sections.

According to reports, the traffic inspector had gone to the area to clear congestion at 10 am when he stopped the two-wheeler on which three people were travelling. The women pillion riders reportedly got angry and a heated argument ensued with turned worse.

In the video of the incident, a girl can be seen in a verbal argument with a traffic police official. Then a man can be seen assaulting a police official, grabbing him by his shirt while two traffic police officials are trying to stop him.

#WATCH | Delhi: A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel. They were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate.



(Source: Viral video, verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/1ZwP2iBI0N — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

The two girls can also be seen assaulting the police and traffic police officials. Meanwhile, the man slaps the police personnel multiple times while surrounded by dozens of people.

Later, a senior police official can be seen intervening and trying to stop the girls. He can be seen asking the girls to hold back.

The details of the incident are yet to known. The story will be updated as and when more inputs are received from official sources.