Complaint filed against Girish Karnad for wearing ‘Urban Naxal’ placard at Gauri Lankesh’s death anniversary event

Girish Karnad (Express Archive)

A complaint has been filed against well-known Kannada writer and Jnanpith Award winner, Girish Karnad, for sporting a placard with ‘Me too urban Naxal’ written on it. Karnad was wearing that placard while attending an event to mark the death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

NP Amruthesh, a Bengaluru city-based advocate has lodged the complaint against him. A CNN-News18 report stated that Amrutesh has also requested Bengaluru city police to interrogate Karnad on Bhima-Koregaon violence and investigate his connection with Naxalism in India.

Amruthesh, who is also the defence lawyer in Gauri Lankesh murder case told added that Karnad had tried to promote Naxalism by using such a slogan on the placard and posting it on his body. He also requested the police to find out his “accomplices or supporters,” who he alleged are linked to Bhima-Koregaon violence. Amruthesh has even named a few including, Kanhaiya Kumar, Swami Agnivesh, Prakash Rai, and Jignesh Mewani.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when Girish Karnad along with many other prominent personalities took part in an event organised outside Gauri Lankesh’s residence to remember her on her birth anniversary. The participants also staged a protest against the house arrest of the five activists from across the country on the grounds of them being Urban naxals.

The memorial was organised by Gauri Memorial Trust on Wednesday, which also handed over a memorandum to the Karnataka Governor’s office seeking a ban on Sanathan Sanstha, the right-wing group. NP Amruthesh also happens to be a member of the Sanstha. Several others accused in the case are also suspected to be from the Sanathan Sanstha, a part of Hindu Janajgruthi Samiti.