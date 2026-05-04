Coimbatore Coimbatore-south Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
B. Dhandapani New Generation Peoples Party Awaited
B. Yuvaraj IND Awaited
D. Vigneshwaran IND Awaited
G. Maheshwaran Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi Awaited
Gokula Krishnan.S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Gopalakrishnan IND Awaited
Imthiyas IND Awaited
J. Praveenkumar IND Awaited
J. Suriyakumar IND Awaited
K. Dinesh Kumar IND Awaited
K. Rajapandian IND Awaited
K. Vijayan IND Awaited
K.S. Rajagopal IND Awaited
L. Hakkim IND Awaited
M. John Bosco IND Awaited
M. Ravichandran IND Awaited
M. Senthilkumar IND Awaited
N. Abilazan IND Awaited
P. Kathiravan IND Awaited
P. Manoj IND Awaited
P. Palanivel IND Awaited
P. Sangararaj IND Awaited
Perarivalan. V Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
S. Rangaraj IND Awaited
T. Magizhan IND Awaited
V Senthilbalaji DMK Awaited
V. Senthilkumar IND Awaited
V. Senthilkumar Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
V. Velmurugan IND Awaited
Venkatachalam Paramasivam IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Coimbatore-south assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-south Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 82.13% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-south assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Bharatiya Janta Party candidate won from Coimbatore-south with a margin of 1728 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-south assembly elections?

Coimbatore-south Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Vanathi Srinivasan Kamalhaasan 1728
Party Name Bharatiya Janta Party Makkal Needhi Maiam

Coimbatore-south Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Coimbatore-south Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.