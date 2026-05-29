A day after stepping down as Karnataka chief minister, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at their residence at 10 Janpath on Friday morning. His son, Yathindra, was also present during the meeting, PTI reported citing officials.

The report added that he is expected to push for representation for his son and close supporters in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including a possible claim for the deputy chief minister’s post.

The interaction is being viewed as crucial as Siddaramaiah is expected to discuss his political plans with the party leadership after recently turning down an offer for a Rajya Sabha seat. The veteran leader has already indicated that he prefers to stay active in Karnataka politics and is not interested in moving to a role at the Centre, despite suggestions from the Congress high command.

What’s next for Sidda and son?

Citing sources, a report by the news agency ANI said that the discussions around Rajya Sabha nominations, candidates for the Legislative Council and a possible Cabinet reshuffle are expected to dominate the meeting agenda.

Party insiders indicated that several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah government may not find a place in the new Cabinet led by DK Shivakumar, the report added. To ensure caste and regional representation, the Congress is also considering appointing four deputy chief ministers.

Further citing sources, the ANI report said Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, who is currently a Member of the Legislative Council, is likely to be included in the new ministry and may be given an important portfolio. The move is being seen as an attempt to project continuity in Siddaramaiah’s political influence within the state government.

The Congress Legislative Party meeting, largely viewed as a procedural step, is expected to be scheduled later today. Following that, the party is likely to finalise the swearing-in date for DK Shivakumar as Karnataka chief minister.

With four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka going to polls, the Congress is believed to be in a strong position to secure two seats comfortably and remains hopeful of winning a third with additional support, sources said.

Sources also said AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will submit a shortlist of names for two of the three Rajya Sabha nominations, while Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to return to the Upper House.

In addition, a panel of likely candidates for the seven vacant MLC seats in Karnataka will also be sent to the party leadership for approval.

‘Failure of Congress party’: BJP after Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Reacting sharply to the development, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash alleged that the Congress government had failed on governance and was being weakened by internal power struggles.



“This is nothing but the failure of the Congress party. The Congress party has cheated the people of Karnataka by making several promises and giving false hopes of development over the past many years,” ANI quoted Subhash as saying.



Adding to it he told the news agency that, “There is only one person who is eyeing on the Chief Minister post that is DK Shivakumar and he wants to dethrone CM Siddaramaiah with the help of Rahul Gandhi for opening an ATM account. Now DK Shivakumar will make the Gandhi family richer in the next two years.”

Former Chhattisgarh CM accuses BJP of spreading ‘hatred and lies’

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that BJP leaders had repeatedly speculated about his own resignation when he was chief minister of Chhattisgarh. “Ever since I became Chief Minister, they [BJP] have constantly asked if I would resign. My only answer to them has been that I will resign the very moment the High Command asks me to. My job is simply to fulfil whatever responsibility the party bestows upon me,” he said.



Baghel’s remarks come amid major political developments in Karnataka after Siddaramaiah formally resigned from the chief minister’s post following directions from the Congress leadership. The move paved the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over the top post in the state, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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Siddaramaiah submitted his official resignation letter to the Governor’s Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan, bringing the curtains down on his second term as CM after serving for three years.



Siddaramaiah, while announcing his resignation, said he had always maintained that he would step down whenever the party high command asked him to do so. The Congress leadership had conveyed its decision earlier this week, after which he submitted his resignation.



The leadership transition in Karnataka follows months of speculation over a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Congress government formed after the party’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. Political observers have linked the move to internal balancing within the state unit as well as preparations for future electoral battles in Karnataka, IE reported.