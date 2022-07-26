Claim over ‘real Shiv Sena’: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav faction’s plea seeking stay on EC proceedings on August 1

The Supreme Court will hear on August 1 a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena seeking a stay on proceedings before the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide on the legitimacy of Eknath Shinde camp’s claims over the party. The Shinde faction had approached the EC over using the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol for the elections, following which the poll panel asked both camps to provide the signatures of supporting MLAs of the rival camps along with their written statements, among other documents.

The Supreme Court has already put a stay upon the disqualification pleas filed by both camps against their respective MLAs. The top court has decided that a Constitution bench should examine the petitions of both the camps as it includes serious constitutional questions.

While questioning the role of the EC when several petitions on the party’s internal dispute are already pending before the top court, Uddhav camp’s Subhash Desai has sought directions from the apex court to restrain the poll panel from acting at this juncture.

“It is apposite and proper that the Election Commission ought not to proceed with petitions under the symbols dispute till the final decision of this honourable court,” said Desai’s writ petition, adding that any interference by the EC before the SC verdict will amount to contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called out current CM Shinde’s betrayal and claimed that the coup was plotted at a time when he was admitted to the hospital.

“The coup was planned when I was in the hospital and could barely move. When my body wasn’t moving, their movements were at the peak,” Uddhav told Saamana. Hitting out at Shinde, Thackeray said, “Even if I would have made him the CM, his ambitions are devilish.”

Thackeray, during the course of his interview, said that his regret wasn’t losing the CM’s post, but the fact that he was betrayed by his own. “My government is gone, the Chief Minister’s post is gone, I have no regrets. But my own people turned out to be traitors. They were trying to pull down my government when I was recovering from my surgery,” said Thackeray.