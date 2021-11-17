‘Chowkidar Chor’ remark: Rahul Gandhi moves Bombay HC seeking quashing of defamation case against him

Rahul Gandhi's petition was filed before Justice S K Shinde of the Bombay high court.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of an FIR against him in a defamation case filed by BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal. Mahesh had filed a complaint against Rahul over the ‘Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai’ remark, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi’s petition was filed before Justice S K Shinde of the Bombay high court. Gandhi said in his petition that the said remark was made against the prime minister and the complainant is not the aggrieved party, reported the PTI.

A Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court had issued summons to Rahul Gandhi in October 2019 in connection with the case. Rahul Gandhi has so far refrained from appearing in person before the magistrate.

Mahesh Shrishrimal had called Gandhi’s remarks like ‘chowkidar hi chor hai’ and ‘Commander-in-Thief’ as defamatory for the entire political party.

In his petition, the former Congress president has invoked the right to freedom of speech and expression, citing competing interests of political parties and the right to political debate. He termed the comment as a part of political debate. Gandhi also contended that filing the instant complaint against him was a classic example of frivolous and vexatious litigation.

Shrishrimal had stated that Rahul Gandhi’s statement had hurt the sentiments of the supporters of the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi had not only defamed the PM but also members of BJP, he had claimed. The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on November 22.