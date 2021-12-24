Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Voting underway for 35 wards; 203 candidates in fray

In 2016, there were only 26 wards but it has been increased to 35 now. The SEC has set up 694 polling booths for the elections.

The voting for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is underway today to elect 35 councillors out of a total of 203 candidates who are in the fray. According to the State Election Commission, around 6.3 lakh voters including three lakh women are eligible to cast their votes. The voting began at 7.30 in the morning and will conclude at 5 pm. The counting of the votes will take place on December 27.

In 2016, there were only 26 wards but it has been increased to 35 now. The SEC has set up 694 polling booths for the elections. Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to enforce tight security arrangements. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a majority in the outgoing House. In the 2016 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election (26 Wards), the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal had bagged one while the Congress had to settle at four seats.

Until the previous election, it was always a contest between the BJP and the Congress, but with the BJP and SAD fighting separately and the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this time, the contest will be four-cornered. The SAD is contesting the polls in alliance with the BSP.

While the BJP has pinned its hopes on its performance in the last five years, the Congress and AAP have targeted the ruling party for allegedly failing to undertake development work and have criticised it over the city going down in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rankings. The two parties also targeted BJP for not resolving the issue of Dadumajra dumping ground and also raised issues like the steep rise in prices of essential commodities, reported PTI.

The SEC said that all necessary arrangements including those related to security have been made to ensure smooth polling.