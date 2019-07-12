CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in corruption case

Updated: July 12, 2019 7:50:06 PM

The case relates to the time when Tuki was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the northeastern state.

Nabam Tuki, Breaking news, Sohrab ali, Arunachal Pradesh, cbi, corruption, Nabam TagamTuki was the state chief minister from November 2011 to January 2016. (IE)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding a contract for a government project to his brother in 2003, news agency ANI reported.

The contract worth Rs 3.20 crore was awarded to his brother Nabam Tagam without following the tender process. The case relates to the time when Tuki was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the northeastern state. His brother Nabam Tagam was the director of civil supplies at that time.

The investigation agency has also booked the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika.

Tuki was the state chief minister from November 2011 to January 2016. The Nabam Tuki-led Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh lasted for merely three days in July 2016.

