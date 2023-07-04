Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy hint at BJP-JD(S) alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Amid speculations of Janata Dal (Secular)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance for Lok Sabha polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hinted at a possible political realignment and said, “It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen by this year-end or after the Parliament election”.

While talking to the media outside the Karnataka Assembly, Kumaraswamy said, “I don’t want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. For that, we will have to wait.”

Backing his statement, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said “we will fight together” in the future. He said, “Whatever HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in the future.”

According to media reports, Kumaraswamy might have also held deliberations with BJP leaders in the national capital last month to explore the possibility of JDS and BJP working together to take on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the JDS comes amid a political crisis in Maharashtra, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar staged a coup and took oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight other NCP MLAs.

Following the defection, Kumaraswamy said, “After Ajit Pawar’s decision to support BJP I am scared of what will happen in Karnataka. We are waiting to see who will turn Karnataka’s Ajit Pawar in near future…” Kumaraswamy said.

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly

Ruckus erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session as BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House while protesting against the alleged delay in implementation of the five poll promises made by the ruling Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Former Karnataka CM and veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa slammed the ruling Congress and said that they made a lot of promises but delivered nothing.

In a video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP MLAs were seen indulging in heated arguments as the Opposition demanded to implement all five poll promises on a priority basis for the welfare of the poor in the state.

BJP MLAs entered the well of the house to raise slogans against Congress. The MLAs shouted, “Dhoka, dhoka, Congress dhoka”. Responding to the sloganeering by BJP, the Speaker said no BJP slogan will be going on record.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Heated scenes at the Karnataka Assembly as BJP MLAs storm the well of the House on the issues of the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress Government in the State.



(Source: Vidhana Soudha) pic.twitter.com/CrYgd5i33j — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Responding to the BJP’s protests in the Assembly, Karnataka minister G Parameshwara clarified that the government has “categorically” said that it will implement all five guarantees.

“We have already fulfilled three of the five guarantees. So, it’s only a matter of procedures, otherwise we will implement them and we have absolutely no problem implementing them,” said Parameshwara.